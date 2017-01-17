NorthBay holding upcoming cardiac lec...

NorthBay holding upcoming cardiac lecture series

17 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

NorthBay Healthcare Diabetes Educator Collette DaCruz, R.N., will offer a presentation on diabetes when the NorthBay Cardiac Education Series offers its quarterly presentation in January. The presentation will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the VacaValley Health Plaza, 1010 Nut Tree Road, Suite 290 in Vacaville.

