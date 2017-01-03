NorthBay cardiac lecture series continues in January
NorthBay Healthcare Diabetes Educator Collette DaCruz, R.N., will offer a presentation on diabetes when the NorthBay Cardiac Education Series offers its quarterly presentation this month. The presentation will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 26, at the VacaValley Health Plaza, 1010 Nut Tree Road, Suite 290 in Vacaville.
