No plea as suspect in 1982 cold-case homicide appears in Solano court

A balding, gray-haired convicted killer made a brief appearance in juvenile court Thursday morning after his arrest earlier this week for a second homicide, a 1982 killing in Vacaville. Marvin R. Markle Jr., 51, did not enter a plea to a murder charge.

