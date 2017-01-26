No plea as suspect in 1982 cold-case homicide appears in Solano court
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Republic story from 17 hrs ago, titled No plea as suspect in 1982 cold-case homicide appears in Solano court. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:
A balding, gray-haired convicted killer made a brief appearance in juvenile court Thursday morning after his arrest earlier this week for a second homicide, a 1982 killing in Vacaville. Marvin R. Markle Jr., 51, did not enter a plea to a murder charge.
Since: Aug 10
7,623
#1 9 hrs ago
Let's hope that the inept morons in the DA's office dont eff it up.
