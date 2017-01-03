New Yeara s party for sixth grade students
Sixth grade students in Vacaville are invited to attend “Party Like It's 2017!” from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Ulatis Community Center. The event will include a DJ and dancing, an inflatable boxing arena and a great opportunity to hang out with friends in a safe and supervised setting while celebrating the New Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Dec 29
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC