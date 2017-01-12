New school start times, safety course for high schoolers on Vacaville Unified agenda
Principal Ed Santopadre's twice-yearly report about Vacaville High, new school start times and necessary transportation changes, a new high school course about public service and safety, and a large Measure A contract are on the agenda when Vacaville Unified trustees meet tonight in Vacaville. The longtime leader at the West Monte Vista Avenue campus, Santopadre, in a slide presentation, will review and update the seven-member governing board on myriad aspects of the school, from the mission and Advance Placement test results to standardized test results and graduation/dropout rates to school climate and multimillion-dollar Measure A projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|3 hr
|Good News
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|11 hr
|Jamfan999
|28
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC