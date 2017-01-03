New Community Choir to sing for the homeless
The newly formed Vacaville Community Choir will present a fundraising concert at the Vacaville Opera House at 7 p.m. March 20. The program includes familiar music, including “Climb Ev'ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music” to “On a Wonderful Day like Today” from “Roar of the Greasepaint” to a new Broadway favorite, “For Good,” from “Wicked.” Donations are a minimum of $15, and tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.vacavillecommunitychoir.com, using PayPal or a credit card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Dec 29
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC