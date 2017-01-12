Manteca man arrested in human trafficking sting
A Manteca man was arrested in Vacaville Wednesday following a human trafficking operation that had an officer posing online as a prostitute for hire, police said. Bret Bailey Owens, 26, of Manteca, was arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Lawrence Drive on three felony charges of pandering, pimping and human trafficking, Solano County Jail booking logs reveal.
