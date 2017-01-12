Man arrested for allegedly helping mother commit suicide
A former Vacaville man who allegedly helped his 69-year-old mother commit suicide at a local storage center in early December was arrested in Fairfield, according to a Vacaville Police Department press release. Eric Capitanich, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of aiding and abetting his mother Diane's suicide and booked into Solano County Jail.
