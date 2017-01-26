Longtime volunteer-turned-employee named Staffer of the Year
She's regularly showered with hugs and smiles and can't make a move without a pint-sized entourage trailing her like ducklings waddling after their mama. Which is likely why, Thursday, Josefina Salazar was named the first-ever Staffer of the Year for the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club.
