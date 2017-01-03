Keep the umbrella handy

Keep the umbrella handy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Reporter A man in a bright blue jacket Wednesday walks along Davis Street near downtown Vacaville. The forecast, according to the National Weather Service, calls for plenty of clouds today, with a morning low of 42 degrees, a high of 51. Sunshine, with some clouds, is expected for Friday, with a low of 35, a high of 49, with rain likely by nightfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... 14 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
News Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg... Dec 30 Birds Landing Bob 1
News a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 4
News Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07) Dec 29 Roy Rodriquez 30
News Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people Dec 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Dec 21 TOM 23
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,320

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC