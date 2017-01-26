Kaiser Permanente earns top marks for high-quality care
Kaiser Permanente announced today that the Permanente Medical Group serving Kaiser Permanente members and patients in the Napa-Solano area at the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville and Vallejo medical centers, received 4.5-star ratings for overall performance - among the highest recognition by the California Office of the Patient Advocate - in the second annual Medical Group Report Card for Medicare Advantage Members. Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group-San Jose Medical Center was among four Permanente Medical Groups in California that received a 5-star overall rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in assisted suicide waives time for pro...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville library site of planned Gadget Clinic
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|No plea as suspect in 1982 cold-case homicide a...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville's homeless shelter garners $110,000 (Dec '09)
|Fri
|Homeless
|28
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|Jan 26
|sammie saw it too
|18
|Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09)
|Jan 25
|Birds Landing Bob
|4,975
|Good Morning Liberal
|Jan 24
|Feather River Fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC