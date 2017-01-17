Insects flock to Vacaville, compliments of Davis museum
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Marisa Dessel, 9, meets a hissing cockroach, compliments of the University of California, Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology. Short and long, with hard exteriors and soft and preceded by myriad stereotypes, insects from around the world Thursday descended on the Vacaville Public Library, Town Square, compliments of the Bohart Museum of Entomology at the University of California, Davis.
