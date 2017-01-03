Here are five more key education stories from 2016
The following are five noteworthy Reporter stories on the education beat that did not make the top five in a round-up of a year-end major headline list published on Thursday: State schools chief Tom Torlakson in December released the 2015-16 state physical fitness test scores, indicating they had declined slightly from the previous two years in terms of the percentage of students who met Healthy Fitness Zone standards. For the past 17 years, given to fifth-, seventh- and ninth-graders in the spring, the test measures performance standards in six areas: aerobic capacity, body composition, abdominal strength, trunk extensor strength, upper body strength, and flexibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Dec 29
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|TOM
|23
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC