Haystack continues to burn in Winters, reduces air quality
A veil of smog hovered above Winters and Vacaville Tuesday after a haystack caught on fire at a local hay supply company, degrading the air quality in the two cities as a result, with the flames expected to remain burning at least through the week. At approximately 6:39 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Hay Kingdom, located at 26888 County Road 90 in Winters, after receiving reports of a haystack on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Jim
|14
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC