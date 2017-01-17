Haystack continues to burn in Winters, reduces air quality

A veil of smog hovered above Winters and Vacaville Tuesday after a haystack caught on fire at a local hay supply company, degrading the air quality in the two cities as a result, with the flames expected to remain burning at least through the week. At approximately 6:39 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Hay Kingdom, located at 26888 County Road 90 in Winters, after receiving reports of a haystack on fire.

