Good news: Elks Lodge helps community
The Vacaville Elks Lodge, in keeping with the Elks National theme of "Elks Care Elks Share" closed out 2016 with its 20th consecutive year of providing Christmas gifts and food for the less fortunate in the communities served by the Vacaville Lodge. This Christmas, the program known as Bob's Kids, provided 19 families with 97 family members individual merchandise gift cards along with a food gift card for each of the families.
