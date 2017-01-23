Girl Scout cookie sales kick off Feb. 1
Lola Guzman, 6, a Daisy Girl Scout, works on a sign for the upcoming cookie sales. Guzman's troop makes signs in English and Spanish because they speak both languages and can communicate with more customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|Jan 20
|moms trailer spac...
|6
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|jam fan
|30
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Jan 18
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|Jan 18
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Jim
|14
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC