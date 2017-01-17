Garamendi's crab feed back on Jan. 27
Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, will host his annual crab feed at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive in Vacaville. The Crab Feed has been Garamendi's largest district fundraiser, attracting hundreds of attendees, including a number of local leaders in public service, advocacy, business, labor and education.
