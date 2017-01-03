Free Healthier Living workshops set t...

Free Healthier Living workshops set to start in Vacaville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

People who want to take charge of their health can learn ways to improve their lives by taking part in the free Healthier Living workshops that start Saturday. Adults with chronic conditions that range from arthritis to respiratory diseases and high blood pressure to heart disease are invited to attend six free weekly workshops from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Saturday through Feb. 11, at McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
News Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg... Dec 30 Birds Landing Bob 1
News a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 4
News Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07) Dec 29 Roy Rodriquez 30
News Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people Dec 27 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Solano County was issued at January 09 at 3:39PM PST

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC