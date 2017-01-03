Free Healthier Living workshops set to start in Vacaville

People who want to take charge of their health can learn ways to improve their lives by taking part in the free Healthier Living workshops that start Saturday. Adults with chronic conditions that range from arthritis to respiratory diseases and high blood pressure to heart disease are invited to attend six free weekly workshops from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Saturday through Feb. 11, at McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place.

