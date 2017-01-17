Fire training in the park
Vacaville Fire Department firefighters execute “forward lay” and “reverse lay” training exercises Saturday at Hawkins Park with the department's newest truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Jim
|14
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Jan 1
|Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC