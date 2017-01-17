Fairfield man guilty on robbery charge

Fairfield man guilty on robbery charge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

A Fairfield man is being held in county jail without bail after a conviction by a jury Friday in Solano County Superior Court on felony robbery and assault charges. The man, 39-year-old Cory M. Crain, was arrested Aug. 26, after stealing merchandise from the Home Depot store in Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... Mon Ruffner 2
News Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Jim 14
News Storms boost Berryessa water levels Jan 12 Good News 1
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Jan 12 Jamfan999 28
anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12) Jan 5 Phyllis clewis 19
News Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki... Jan 4 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... Jan 1 Mike 7
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC