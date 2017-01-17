Fairfield man guilty on robbery charge
A Fairfield man is being held in county jail without bail after a conviction by a jury Friday in Solano County Superior Court on felony robbery and assault charges. The man, 39-year-old Cory M. Crain, was arrested Aug. 26, after stealing merchandise from the Home Depot store in Vacaville.
