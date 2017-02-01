Fair-weather friends at Lagoon Valley
The Reporter Canada geese and assorted ducks on Monday paddled their way along Lagoon Valley Lake shores in Vacaville, finding a bit of afternoon shade cast by leafless trees. On a mostly sunny day, the high temperature reached a mild 63 degrees.
