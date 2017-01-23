Expert offers intro to bird watching at Pena Adobe
Meet biologist, author and birder John C. Robinson and learn about his passion for birds and bird watching from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Pena Adobe. A member of the American Ornithologists Union and the American Birding Association, Robinson is known for his 30 years of working with children, connecting youth to nature with the entertaining pastime of birding.
