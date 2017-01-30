Evening book club meets Valentine's Day in Vacaville
An evening book club will meet at 7 p.m. Valentine's Day at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center, 1020 Ulatis Drive. A librarian will lead the group each month in a discussion about a different book, according to a press release about the club.
