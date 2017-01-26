Eatery pairing street Thai with a Cal...

Eatery pairing street Thai with a California twist and wine opening in Vacaville

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Taya Poomsan, Buddha Thai Kao Soi, featuring chicken, crispy egg noodles, boiled noodles, shallots and lime, will be a Rooster and Rice signature dish. Six months later, foodies were raving about Buddha Thai Bistro and helped the restaurant rank 20th on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 9 hr Chomper 7
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 18 hr sammie saw it too 18
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) Wed Birds Landing Bob 4,975
Good Morning Liberal Jan 24 Feather River Fred 2
News 'Lunch Mob' shows support for Fairfield eateries Jan 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Judge rules against prosecution in Fairfield an... Jan 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) Jan 24 un agenda 21 9
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC