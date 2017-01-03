Deer Foundation holding annual meet

The Solano County chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has scheduled its annual Banquet and Auction for Jan. 28 at the Three Oaks Community Center in Vacaville. The social hour is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the banquet at 7 p.m. The auction features a number of rifles, art pieces and other fine items.

