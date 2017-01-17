Cops searching for woman in Vacaville...

Cops searching for woman in Vacaville groping incidents

Anyone with more information on this woman, believed to have sexually assaulted three people at a Vacaville Walmart, can call Special Victims Unit Detective Don McCoy at 469-6611. Anyone with more information on this woman, believed to have sexually assaulted three people at a Vacaville Walmart, can call Special Victims Unit Detective Don McCoy at 469-6611.

