Club will continue to make children a priority

With an air of confidence as big as his lion's mane of curls Thursday night, Sergio Maciel embraced the crowd gathered at the Opera House and gave insight on how the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club has impacted his young life. The 15-year-old Youth of the Year spoke about improving himself, learning about diversity and life lessons - like how people are more alike than different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.