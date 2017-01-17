Citya s best spellers to square off Wednesday
You may not be able to spell them slowly, quickly or correctly when you first hear them, but some sharp Vacaville elementary and middle school students very likely c-a-n. Some of those who can, already winners of their respective school or classroom spelling bees, will be set for the 2017 Grace B. Powell Citywide Spelling Bee on Wednesday.
