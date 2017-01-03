City may sell parcel for same $120,000 it paid in 1992

A parcel along Allison Drive that the city paid $120,000 for in 1992 will be sold for that amount to the owner of nearby land if the City Council goes along with a staff recommendation. Vacaville acquired the parcel as part of the Allison Drive Overcrossing with plans to have 3 northbound lanes - but only 2 lanes are required, a city staff report said.

