Children flock to a Birds of Preya sighting

11 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

California Raptor Center volunteer Heila Hubbard talks about Luna, a great horned-owl and one of the most popular residents at the center during a visit Tuesday at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library. Found as a chick in Stockton and raised by a person who didn't know how to properly feed an owl, the bird developed a bone disease that prevents the bones from attaining good strength and flexibility, a condition that is irreversible.

