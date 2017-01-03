Central Solano NAACP leader looks inw...

Central Solano NAACP leader looks inward, upward

Community outreach and economic growth are critical goals, but the new president of the local NAACP said stabilizing and expanding the organization are also priorities. "We have to keep the lights on," said Johnicon George, a Recology driver in San Francisco and active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church global evangelical mission.

