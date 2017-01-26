Best General Contractor: Valentino Construction
Pete Valentino, named by readers as best general contractor, provides partners who are construction and building trades experts to complete any home remodeling, bathroom renovation or kitchen remodel, notes the website for Valentino. Construction projects including plumbing, concrete, tile, cabinets, flooring in Fairfield, Vacaville, Napa County, Davis, Solano County and Yolo County, the website adds.
