Audubon offers birding field trips
Yolo Audubon will offer birding field trips on Jan. 21 and 28. Both are free and open to birders of all levels. Frank Fogarty will lead a trip to Mix or Gate's Canyon in the hills above Vacaville.
Read more at Davis Enterprise.
