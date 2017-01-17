Attorney makes case for new trial in 2010 Vacaville attack
The Court of Appeal heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of a Vacaville man who is serving a life sentence for raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl who he also stabbed 42 times in addition to stabbing her 1-year-old brother 13 times. The girl was awakened in her Vacaville home on the night of Dec. 11, 2010, by a knife being thrust into her back by Alexander Cervantes, then 14 years old.
Ok, no big deal. Throw out a couple of charges that were redundant anyway and he still gets his 68 year sentence.
Worthless POS really needs to be stabbed 55 times, have his balls pulled off and left to bleed out and die.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC