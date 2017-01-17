There are on the The Daily Republic story from 17 hrs ago, titled Attorney makes case for new trial in 2010 Vacaville attack. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:

The Court of Appeal heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of a Vacaville man who is serving a life sentence for raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl who he also stabbed 42 times in addition to stabbing her 1-year-old brother 13 times. The girl was awakened in her Vacaville home on the night of Dec. 11, 2010, by a knife being thrust into her back by Alexander Cervantes, then 14 years old.

