Annual Chinese New Year celebration set for Yin Ranch
For many Chinese and other Asians around the world, the Chinese New Year, which officially begins Saturday, celebrates the Year of the Rooster, with an enhancement from a zodiac element under the Chinese lunar calendar: fire. But with or without fire, the Chinese American Association of Solano County will celebrate The Year of the Rooster Feb. 11 at the Yin Ranch in Vacaville.
