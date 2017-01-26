After 40 rounds plus, more than c-a-p-a-b-l-e

The Reporter Caitlin Peck, 11, a sixth-grader at Orchard Elementary School, reacts after properly spelling “culpable,” the final word in the 40th round, to win the elementary division of the 2017 Grace B. Powell Citywide Spelling Bee Wednesday in the Catwalk Theatre at Will C. Wood High School. With the win, besting 47 other Vacaville students, Peck automatically qualifies for the Solano County Elementary School Spelling Bee Championships March 7 in Suisun City.

