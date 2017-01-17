a Open That Bottle Nighta now offered to general public
It promises to be a night filled with glitz, glamour and generous portions of gratitude, and for many in Solano County, it will be a first-time opportunity to participate. Open That Bottle Night, an elegant precursor to the 30th annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee, has been set for Feb. 11. For the first time in the event's history, tickets are now available to the general public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|17 hr
|moms trailer spac...
|6
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Wed
|jam fan
|30
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Jan 18
|Birds Landing Bob
|4
|Storms boost Berryessa water levels
|Jan 18
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Solano County's Montezuma Hills may get 59 more... (Sep '10)
|Jan 12
|Jim
|14
|anyone hear a big bang and flash this morning a... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|Phyllis clewis
|19
|Charges dismissed against man accused of stalki...
|Jan 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC