A man and his friend on a sunny

The Reporter Carl Hillstrom, 85, of Vacaville, poses with his orange automatic ball thrower as his excitable male black Labrador, Bocci, waits for a toss Friday morning in Centennial Park in Vacaville. The retired Air Force chief master sergeant said he and his best friend come to the park for a 45-minute exercise session seven days a week, rain or shine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.