9 Signs You Live With a Shopaholic

9 Signs You Live With a Shopaholic

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Most people are joking when they refer to a spouse, roommate or friend as a shopaholic. But as anyone who has lived with one knows, the behavior is anything but funny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Morning Liberal 1 hr Feather River Fred 2
News 'Lunch Mob' shows support for Fairfield eateries 2 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Judge rules against prosecution in Fairfield an... 2 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) 5 hr un agenda 21 9
HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14) 17 hr un agenda 21 53
News Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at... Jan 20 moms trailer spac... 6
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) Jan 18 jam fan 30
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC