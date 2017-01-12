$40,094 pact for public outreach on parkway proposed
A proposal to pay $40,094 for AIM Consulting of Sacramento for public outreach on a phase of the Jepson Parkway goes before Fairfield City Council members Tuesday. Three one-hour public workshops, construction updates and content for fliers are among outreach efforts AIM would undertake for the Jepson Parkway, a four-lane road through eastern Fairfield, Suisun City and Vacaville.
