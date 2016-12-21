Warming center opens Monday in Vacaville

A shelter at the Three Oaks Community Center in Vacaville will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting Monday and continue through Jan. 7. Temperatures are forecasted to dip to as low as 25 degrees during the week, Mark Mazzaferro, spokesman for Vacaville, said in a statement announcing the opening of the warming center. "Doors to the center will be closed and locked at 10 p.m. , and there will be no in-and-out privileges.

