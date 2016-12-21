Victim in Vacaville canal death identified

A man killed Christmas Eve when he drowned in a Solano Irrigation District canal in Vacaville was identified Monday as Jason Antonovich, 42, of Elmira. According to reports, residents had heard a man screaming for help just before 7 a.m. inside the 10-foot-deep canal, located near Alamo Drive behind the 100 block of Persimmon Circle.

