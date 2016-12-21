Trial set for man accused of assaulting child in Vacaville thrift store
A Vacaville man facing a series of charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy in a thrift store bathroom earlier this year is expected to face jurors in a February trial, attorneys and a judge confirmed Thursday in Solano County Superior Court. David Maggi, 31, of Vacaville, was arrested by police at the Savers thrift store on Browns Valley Parkway after authorities received reports of assault from the child's parents.
