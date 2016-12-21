Trial begins for Vacaville man facing firearm charges
The trial for a Vacaville man facing a series of drug and firearm charges started Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court as jurors heard opening statements from the prosecution. Joshua Bingham, 31, was arrested at his Vacaville home in April after a six month long police investigation that lead to the arrests of multiple people on drug and controlled substance charges.
