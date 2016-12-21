Tickets on sale for 2017 Solano Wine & Food Jubilee
Hunting for a special gift that gives all year long? Tickets to the Solano Wine & Food Jubilee not only offer a gala evening in May, but funds raised through ticket sales support NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement programs through the year. The 30th annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee, to be held May 20 will be at the Nut Tree in Vacaville.
