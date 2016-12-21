Thank you for help
Annual Vacaville Festival of Trees was a great success, thanks to the small army of sponsors, decorators, donors, performers, visitors and volunteers who brought it to life. A preliminary tally shows the Festival raised at least $140,000 for Opportunity House, Vacaville's homeless shelter, which this year is relying solely on the local community for its support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|20 hr
|Mike
|7
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Dec 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Dec 29
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Dec 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC