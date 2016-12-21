Testimony: Website listings reserve sex at Vacaville motel

Two men used a classified listings website before going to a Motel 6 in Vacaville for sex with women, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing Monday for pimping suspect Michael William Seymour, 30, of Oakland. One of the men, a Winters resident, said in court he gave $50 to the woman he met in the motel room on Lawrence Drive so she could return to Sacramento after he smoked medical marijuana with her.

