Statewide task force on the homeless includes Vacaville leader
Homelessness may be an age-old issue but it's getting a new look, thanks to a statewide task force with a member from Vacaville. Vacaville City Councilman Curtis Hunt said Thursday that, through his involvement with the League of California Cities and the California State Association of Counties, he now sits on the CSAC-League Joint Homelessness Task Force.
