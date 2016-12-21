Spreading holiday joy through adopt-a...

Spreading holiday joy through adopt-a-school program

The Reporter Analia Yanez Perez, 6, of Vacaville, a first-grader at Padan Elementary School, reacts Wednesday as her teacher, Natalie Calabrese, opens one of the gifts for the classroom from the employees of NorthBay Healthcare. Since 2005, they have adopted the Padan Road School campus, a low-income school at which nearly 75 percent of students receive free or reduced-cost lunches, buying supplies for individual classrooms and toys for the students, some whom may not receive any presents during the holidays.

