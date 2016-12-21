Spreading holiday joy through adopt-a-school program
The Reporter Analia Yanez Perez, 6, of Vacaville, a first-grader at Padan Elementary School, reacts Wednesday as her teacher, Natalie Calabrese, opens one of the gifts for the classroom from the employees of NorthBay Healthcare. Since 2005, they have adopted the Padan Road School campus, a low-income school at which nearly 75 percent of students receive free or reduced-cost lunches, buying supplies for individual classrooms and toys for the students, some whom may not receive any presents during the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|21 hr
|Family
|4
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Wed
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Tue
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Fairfield man ID'd as victim in city's 11th hom... (Sep '10)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|38
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|K-9 aids Vacaville police robbery arrest (Jan '14)
|Dec 19
|Anonymous
|21
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC