Solano County arts scene adds new gallery, theater company
After a brief hiatus, the annual Arty awards, honoring live theater, returned to Fairfield for the October shindig at the Downtown Theatre in the Fairfield Center for Creative Arts. The event was a welcome home for David Leonard, who spent almost two decades running Solano Community College's theater program before his 2004 departure to New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|20 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Thu
|Bareback Arnold
|6
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Dec 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC